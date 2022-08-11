GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 6,805 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,805 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.39% of Travere Therapeutics worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 66,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 22,327 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.62. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TVTX. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.