GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 2,780 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Envista by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Envista by 1.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Envista by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.
NVST opened at $40.81 on Thursday. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $35.24 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average is $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
