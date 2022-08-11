GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 11,725 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,725 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Amyris worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMRS. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Amyris by 11.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 400,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Amyris by 10.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amyris during the 1st quarter worth about $1,643,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Amyris by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,656,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,303,000 after acquiring an additional 38,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS opened at $3.25 on Thursday. Amyris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.53 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 34,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $81,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,972.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amyris news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 34,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $81,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,655 shares in the company, valued at $623,972.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $117,821.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,526.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,225 shares of company stock valued at $403,182. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

