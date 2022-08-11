GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LCII. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,318,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in LCI Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in LCI Industries by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LCII opened at $130.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.44. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $96.32 and a twelve month high of $163.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 8.93%. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 19.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Several brokerages have commented on LCII. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of LCI Industries to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of LCI Industries to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

In other LCI Industries news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 3,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total transaction of $422,467.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

