GW&K Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Bottomline Technologies worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $84,705,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 583.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after purchasing an additional 789,565 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 422.9% in the 1st quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 656,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,213,000 after purchasing an additional 530,980 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,842,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,705,000 after buying an additional 297,330 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Bottomline Technologies Stock Performance

About Bottomline Technologies

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.79. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27.

(Get Rating)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.