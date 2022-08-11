GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $5.80 Million Stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Insmed by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Insmed in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Insmed by 15.7% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 216,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $6,035,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,146,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 314,355 shares of company stock valued at $8,279,853 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Price Performance

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $34.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.92 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 188.04% and a negative return on equity of 154.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INSM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Insmed to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Insmed Profile

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.