GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $5.62 Million Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of CMC Materials worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 12.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,634,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,351,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCMP stock opened at $173.69 on Thursday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $197.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.70.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMC Materials in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

