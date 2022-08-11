GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $4.46 Million Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,578 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 213,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 174,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 24,693 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 244,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 31,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $44.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. International Bancshares Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.62.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

