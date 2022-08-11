GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $3.22 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 5.6 %

Several equities analysts have commented on CRL shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.00.

Shares of CRL opened at $226.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.37 and a 1 year high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

