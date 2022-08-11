Guidewire Software Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,297 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,563% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $81.90 on Thursday. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $69.06 and a fifty-two week high of $130.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.25 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.36.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.81 per share, with a total value of $70,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,406.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Marcus Ryu acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.81 per share, with a total value of $70,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,406.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,541 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Guidewire Software by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 324,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,072,000 after buying an additional 157,775 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,316,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,421,000 after buying an additional 140,725 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 43,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 17.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 32,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

