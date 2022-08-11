Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GBAB opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.12. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $25.34.

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBAB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 21,598 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

