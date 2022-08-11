Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.55

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.55 and traded as low as $12.23. Green Plains Partners shares last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 117,270 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a market cap of $308.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.56%. This is a positive change from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is 105.88%.

In other Green Plains Partners news, insider Michelle Mapes purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $64,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,436.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPP. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 29 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 43 acres of land; and 4 fuel terminals in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

