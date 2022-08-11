Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Short Interest Update

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGIIGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the July 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,642,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Green Globe International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GGII traded down 0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.00. 6,704,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,980,230. Green Globe International has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.02.

About Green Globe International

Green Globe International, Inc engages in the production and sale of in-house brand of hemp-based cigarettes. It offers real stuff smokables; flavored hemp rolling papers for smoking paper producers; and private label hemp rolling papers for third parties. The company sells its products to consumers, wholesalers, and distributors through trade shows, and print and digital advertisements.

