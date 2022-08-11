Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.10. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 298,201 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Great Panther Mining Trading Down 6.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.04 million, a P/E ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:GPL Get Rating ) (TSE:GPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Great Panther Mining had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Great Panther Mining by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,893,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,160 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its position in Great Panther Mining by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 15,048,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its position in Great Panther Mining by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 8,231,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300,900 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Great Panther Mining by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,739,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 403,130 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Great Panther Mining by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,461,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

