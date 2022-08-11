Gravity Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $996,727.87 (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded up 26% against the dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Gravity Finance has a market cap of $996,727.87 and $150.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004122 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001567 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00014826 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00039048 BTC.
About Gravity Finance
Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance.
