Gravity Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $996,727.87 (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded up 26% against the dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Gravity Finance has a market cap of $996,727.87 and $150.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00014826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00039048 BTC.

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance.

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

