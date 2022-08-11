Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $296,269.00

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. In the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a market capitalization of $741,455.92 and approximately $296,269.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,053.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00037750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00131519 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00064637 BTC.

About Graphlinq Protocol

Graphlinq Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto.

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using US dollars.

