Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.14-$2.18 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $252.00 million-$256.00 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.60-$5.66 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $83.03 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.08.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $90,370.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,896.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $209,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

