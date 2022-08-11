Governor DAO Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (GDAO)

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Governor DAO has a market capitalization of $578,106.46 and approximately $49,462.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Governor DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004135 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001575 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002202 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015155 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00038408 BTC.
About Governor DAO
Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,596 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org.
Governor DAO Coin Trading
