Goldstein Munger & Associates Makes New $302,000 Investment in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Goldstein Munger & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,666 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Avid Technology by 6.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 8.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 5.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 10,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 482,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,813,000 after buying an additional 40,794 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avid Technology Trading Up 3.2 %

AVID stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,168. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.52. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $37.31.

Insider Activity at Avid Technology

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christian Asmar acquired 250,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $6,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,131,793 shares in the company, valued at $176,369,240.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christian Asmar bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,369,240.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $254,326.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 229,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,680.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVID. StockNews.com lowered Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Avid Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

