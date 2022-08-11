Goldstein Munger & Associates Has $21.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Goldstein Munger & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $21,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $3.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $199.29. 657,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,253,032. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

