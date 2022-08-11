Goldstein Munger & Associates Buys 95 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Goldstein Munger & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 1.6% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Goldstein Munger & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,110,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,539,000 after purchasing an additional 309,566 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $82,029,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,039,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,387,000 after purchasing an additional 196,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,747,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $246.79. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,719. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.78. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $209.16 and a 12 month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

