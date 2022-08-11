GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Stock Price Up 3%

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) shares rose 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 527,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 464,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of GoldMining in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GoldMining in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36. The company has a market cap of $155.91 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLDG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GoldMining by 765.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 628,376 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoldMining in the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GoldMining during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 930.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 163,223 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GoldMining during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.

