Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDSTR) Short Interest Up 400.0% in July

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDSTR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Goldenstone Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Goldenstone Acquisition stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDSTR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 402,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Goldenstone Acquisition Price Performance

GDSTR remained flat at $0.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15. Goldenstone Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.42.

