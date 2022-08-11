Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 611.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Home Depot by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 787 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $2,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $312.95 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $321.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.02 and a 200 day moving average of $309.81.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.00.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

