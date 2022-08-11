Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $3.85 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,465 shares of company stock worth $5,956,664. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $150.17 on Thursday. 3M has a 1 year low of $125.60 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.11 and its 200-day moving average is $145.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.