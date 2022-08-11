Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $295,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,769.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $295,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,769.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,382,173 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $41.86 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.24. The firm has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.