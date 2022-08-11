GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.60.

GFS opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.19. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFS. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 511.9% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,178,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,699,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,782,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,914,000 after acquiring an additional 732,052 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,675,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,164,000 after buying an additional 1,201,093 shares in the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

