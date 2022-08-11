Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BATS:BOSS) Shares Up 4%

Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BATS:BOSS – Get Rating) shares shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.26 and last traded at $27.26. 448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BATS:BOSS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

