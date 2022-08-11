Global Tech Industries Group (OTCMKTS:GTII) Trading Up 16.8%

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Rating) shares were up 16.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 69,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 135,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Global Tech Industries Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31.

Global Tech Industries Group Company Profile

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc operates an online cryptocurrency trading platform in the United States. It operates Beyond Blockchain, a cryptocurrency trading platform, which allows multi-currency clearing and direct settlements in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Bitcoin SV, Aave, Compound, Uniswap, Chainlink, and Yearn Finance.

