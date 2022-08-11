Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.39 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.74% and a negative net margin of 146.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,799,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,922. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $73.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on GBT shares. William Blair lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blood Therapeutics

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at $248,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 587.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 15.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,249,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

