Glanbia (LON:GLB) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.87

Shares of Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.87 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 11.49 ($0.14). Glanbia shares last traded at GBX 11.49 ($0.14), with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Glanbia Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of £32.92 million and a P/E ratio of 24.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.23.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

