GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT – Get Rating) received a €50.00 ($51.02) price target from research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.74% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($48.98) price objective on GFT Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of GFT traded up €1.05 ($1.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €44.35 ($45.26). The company had a trading volume of 55,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.12. GFT Technologies has a 52-week low of €25.80 ($26.33) and a 52-week high of €49.00 ($50.00). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of €40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61.

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

