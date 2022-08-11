GB Group (LON:GBG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $468.71

Shares of GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 468.71 ($5.66) and traded as high as GBX 514.50 ($6.22). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 502 ($6.07), with a volume of 209,273 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GBG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.69) price objective on shares of GB Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GB Group from GBX 415 ($5.01) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,007.50 ($12.17).

GB Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 466.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 534.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72. The stock has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 7,102.86.

GB Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at GB Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a GBX 3.81 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from GB Group’s previous dividend of $3.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.92%. GB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.57%.

In related news, insider David A. Rasche bought 11,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.01) per share, for a total transaction of £49,551 ($59,873.13). In other GB Group news, insider David A. Rasche acquired 11,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.01) per share, for a total transaction of £49,551 ($59,873.13). Also, insider Chris Clark sold 87,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 433 ($5.23), for a total transaction of £379,957.50 ($459,107.66).

GB Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

Further Reading

