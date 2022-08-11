Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Cut to “In-Line” at Evercore ISI

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report released on Thursday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $13.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GTES. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gates Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

NYSE GTES opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.34. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.39 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Gates Industrial’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 133.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Gates Industrial by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

