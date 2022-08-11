GamyFi Platform (GFX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $102,131.00

GamyFi Platform (GFX) traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One GamyFi Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. GamyFi Platform has a market cap of $39,707.36 and approximately $102,131.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001585 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00014881 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About GamyFi Platform
GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ.
GamyFi Platform Coin Trading
