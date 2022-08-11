Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Short Interest Update

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 327,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLPEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Galp Energia, SGPS from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.20 ($12.45) to €11.50 ($11.73) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.50 ($12.76) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Galp Energia, SGPS Trading Up 4.1 %

GLPEY stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.59. The stock had a trading volume of 43,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,396. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -537.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

