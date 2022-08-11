Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GLMD. HC Wainwright cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.34. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $3.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. Equities research analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 13.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

