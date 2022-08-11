FY2026 EPS Estimates for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Boosted by SVB Leerink

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.50) per share.

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $632.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.65. Cogent Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $14.21.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.06).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,472,124 shares in the company, valued at $20,395,023. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

