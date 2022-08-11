FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Issued By Oppenheimer

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Starry Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Starry Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Starry Group’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

STRY has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.93.

Starry Group Stock Down 10.7 %

NYSE STRY opened at $3.83 on Thursday. Starry Group has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $10.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Starry Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRY. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starry Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,877,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Starry Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,799,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starry Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,725,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Starry Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,815,000. Finally, Birch Grove Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Starry Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,649,000.

Insider Transactions at Starry Group

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 907,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,567.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 293,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,133.

About Starry Group

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

