FY2022 EPS Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Decreased by William Blair

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the company will post earnings of ($8.10) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($7.77). The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.98) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.74) EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($0.19). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,274.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CRSP has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.31.

CRSP opened at $78.87 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $139.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.93.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,878,283.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 21.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

