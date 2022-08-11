FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTIIW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTIIW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 261.9% from the July 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

FutureTech II Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FTIIW stock remained flat at $0.07 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,236. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08. FutureTech II Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FutureTech II Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTIIW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 286,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

FutureTech II Acquisition Company Profile

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology industry.

