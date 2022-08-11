Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) versus OLO (NYSE:OLO) Head to Head Analysis

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating) and OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Future FinTech Group and OLO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Future FinTech Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Future FinTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A OLO 0 0 3 0 3.00

OLO has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.96%. Given OLO’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OLO is more favorable than Future FinTech Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Future FinTech Group -54.39% -17.26% -15.36% OLO -17.52% -3.09% -2.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Future FinTech Group and OLO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Future FinTech Group and OLO’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Future FinTech Group $25.05 million 1.48 -$13.60 million N/A N/A OLO $149.37 million 14.09 -$42.27 million ($0.18) -73.50

Future FinTech Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OLO.

Volatility & Risk

Future FinTech Group has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OLO has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of OLO shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OLO beats Future FinTech Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Future FinTech Group

(Get Rating)

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Shared Shopping Mall Membership Fee, Fruit Related Products, Sales of Goods, and Others. The company operates Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a real-name blockchain based e-commerce platform that integrates blockchain and internet technology; and NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform. It also engages in coal and aluminum ingots supply chain financing and trading; financial technology service; and cryptocurrency market data and information service businesses, as well as services related to the application and development of blockchain-based technology in financial technology. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc. and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About OLO

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc. provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems. The company also provides Customer Engagement solution, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing and sentiment solutions that enables restaurants to collect, analyze, and act on guest data; Front-of-House solution, which enables restaurants to streamline the queue orders from multiple sales channels; and Payment solution, a payment platform that offers fraud prevention that results in enhanced authorization rates for valid transactions. The company was formerly known as Mobo Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Olo Inc. in January 2020. Olo Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Future FinTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future FinTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.