Fusion (FSN) Market Capitalization Achieves $21.50 Million

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Fusion coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusion has a total market cap of $21.50 million and $508,538.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,110.87 or 0.99801523 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 72,350,911 coins. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fusion

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

