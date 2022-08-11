Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Short Interest Update

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the July 15th total of 21,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 274 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,785. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78.

Institutional Trading of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSNB. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 101,289 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 56,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

