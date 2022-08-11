Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Short Interest Up 533.3% in July

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.0 days.

Funding Circle Price Performance

Funding Circle stock remained flat at $0.98 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02. Funding Circle has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.25.

Get Funding Circle alerts:

About Funding Circle

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small and medium enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.