Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Short Interest Up 533.3% in July

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.0 days.
Funding Circle stock remained flat at $0.98 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02. Funding Circle has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.25.
