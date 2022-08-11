FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.42

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and traded as high as $0.44. FullNet Communications shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 32,800 shares traded.

FullNet Communications Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49.

About FullNet Communications

FullNet Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls; carrier-neutral equipment colocation services; Internet access, and web hosting and related services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; and voice and data solutions.

