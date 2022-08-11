Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Raises Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 113.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,512 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FR. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

FR traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $54.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,860. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.79 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.96.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.35. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.25% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 50.21%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.