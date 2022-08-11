Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Purchases 5,068 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP grew its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 175.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,951 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 35,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Splunk from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Splunk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.48.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.90. 51,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,202. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.29 and a 200 day moving average of $113.14. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.63 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.84) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

