Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Has $8.17 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 336.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 23,491 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 2.4% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after buying an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 316.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $740,073,000 after buying an additional 2,254,336 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,083.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $191,136,000 after buying an additional 694,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,234,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $610,392,000 after buying an additional 600,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP traded up $5.14 on Thursday, hitting $240.90. 67,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,754. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.77 and a 200-day moving average of $234.65. The stock has a market cap of $150.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.36.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.