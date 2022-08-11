Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 667.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,744 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 309.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MHK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.92.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.89. 5,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.70 and its 200-day moving average is $135.09. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.96 and a 52 week high of $211.74.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.